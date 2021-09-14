CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Village checks for animal infestation at vacant home

southcountynews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vicksburg police officer and a building inspector met Sept. 1 with the owner of a vacant home on the 400 block of East Prairie about complaints that it’s infested with raccoons, opossums and feral cats. The condition of the home was raised by neighbors at the village council’s Aug....

southcountynews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Tiny home village offers services for homeless people

The new Tiny Home Village in Albuquerque, New Mexico, might look like a scene out of Edward Scissorhands — identical colorful houses, perfectly aligned in a row. But for the residents, it offers a new chance at life. The Tiny Home Village (THV) helps homeless people finally get off the street by cultivating routine, a sense of community, and pride.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Florence News Journal

Ribbon cutting held for Veterans Village nursing home

A ribbon cutting was held Sept. 8 for the Veterans Village, a new nursing home facility built especially for veterans. Among those speaking at the ribbon cutting were Jeffrey Soots, associate director of the Columbia VA Health Care System, Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman, and Maj. General William Grimsley. The Veterans...
FLORENCE, SC
villages-news.com

Officials take action on moldy home in foreclosure in The Villages

Officials took action Friday morning on a moldy home in foreclosure in The Villages. The home located at 249 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa was the subject of a public hearing before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The patio villa was constructed in 1995 and purchased in 1997 for $52,000 by Jackie Morgan.
THE VILLAGES, FL
cbs12.com

Human remains found in vacant home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found human remains in a vacant home in Delray Beach. The home is along South Swinton Avenue near SE 1st Street. It's now sealed with evidence tape. Police said the property owner and property manager entered the home to do renovations when they found...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Infestation#Raccoons
hawaiireporter.com

Vacant Homes Tax?

Recently, the Honolulu City Council has taken up the idea of imposing a different tax rate for residences that are vacant. The idea is contained in Bill 76 (2020), a bill that started off last year, was referred to the Council Budget Committee, and was postponed by the committee in November 2020 after a couple of public hearings with only a couple of members of the public weighing in.
HONOLULU, HI
foxsanantonio.com

2-alarm fire at vacant mobile home spread to vacant building

VON ARMY, Texas - A 2-alarm fire in a vacant mobile home quickly spread to a nearby building, which was also vacant overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in Southwest Bexar County on I-35 near Oussett Road in Von Army. Both Bexar County ESD and Von Ormy Fire Department responded...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Keene Sentinel

Winchester fire at vacant home may have been intentionally set

WINCHESTER — A Saturday morning blaze at a vacant home in Winchester may have been set intentionally, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office and Winchester Fire Department. Winchester Selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski confirmed Saturday afternoon that the home at 19 Elm St. was owned by the town, and said...
WINCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
propertyindustryeye.com

Shocking! Drug Squad finds tenant had wired door handle to the mains

Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car careens into home in Spring Lake Village

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a scene where a pickup truck crashed into a home. Police say a black Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Spring Lake, was driving eastbound on Liberty Street. The man...
SPRING LAKE, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side Violence Pits Bar Owners Against Residents With Police In The Middle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bar-hopping crowds and some violent incidents have pitted bar owners against residents on the South Side this summer with the police in the middle. Tuesday, Public Safety leaders met with the business owners to try to iron out those differences. The morning meeting brought together about two dozen bar owners, who complain they’ve gotten a bad rap for the sporadic violence and sometimes unruly crowds who have clogged East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights. Owners like Rich Cupka say measures like blocking the street from through traffic has severely impacted their businesses and that police have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy