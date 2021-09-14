CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Jacob Slade – “Gridlocked Clouds / Lavender Skies”

By bslowbro
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDream pop artist Jacob Slade has a new single out this week. It’s a cooled-off tune about a relationship that you don’t want to lose; it feels painful every time you have to think about being apart. Slade compares the fading summer heat to the dissolution of the flame in the relationship, but it’s always still burning just a little. It’s a romantic, exquisite tune from Jacob Slade that he released at the perfect time.

AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick – “Duets”

Jazz artist Jamie Breiwick released a new album of both original compositions and improvisations. Breiwick’s instrumentation here consists of trumpet, water trumpet, and finger cymbals. Enlisting Tim Ipsen on bass, the duo challenge the barriers between structural and formless expression. Every sound and movement is precise and intentional because each feels right in the moment; sometimes Breiwick plays his horn calmly like a stream at times while at others he sweeps away like roaring rapids. It’s an album packed with passion and purpose from Jamie Breiwick.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Kid Vibe FT. 721gusto – “Doritos”

Hip hop artist Kid Vibe enlisted 721Gusto for a new single recently. Sampling a solo violin over a trap beat (produced by Aryel), Vibe spits bars about minding his business and getting his snack on. In spite of fools talking shit, he’s got money in his pocket and can do it better than anyone with his name in their mouth, at which point Gusto comes in with bars at the same level. It’s a quick flex track that needs less than two minutes to demonstrate the flow expertise of both rappers.
MUSIC
AUDIO: MXY – “Mind, Body And Soul”

It’s not every day that MXY releases a track like ‘Mind, Body, and Soul.’ If you ask us to put it on a shelf, we’ll struggle. Furthermore, MXY forges a new path for herself, and her mix of popular genres keeps her relevant while still allowing her to stand on her own two feet.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Kingdumb – “Fruity”

With his fresh out of the box ep, Fruity’, the electronic man of the hour, Kingdumb, is kicking the endorphins skyward. This ep has zest dripping from it like an orange, thanks to its title and juicy nature. It’s as fresh as a pack of chocolates, and it kicks us in the shins when it gets going.
MUSIC
#Lavender#Summer Heat
AUDIO: Moonbow FT. GLNNA – “I Found U”

Electronic producer Moonbow teamed up with vocalist GLNNA for a recent summer single. Uplifting like a sunrise, the song is about feeling complete with someone after feeling lost for so long. GLNNA compares such to drowning in the ocean and then miraculously being saved. It’s a song that conquers all odds and looks back at the storm it endured with profound gratitude. Stay tuned for more from the young producer Moonbow in the future.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Beamon – “Fall From Home”

Hip hop artist Beamon has a new album out. The rapper brings his aggressive emo style to a new level, spanning over 24 tracks with variable tones but a consistent mood. The painful subject matter erupts with the tenth track “God of the Winter” where Beamon screams for everything to get the fuck out of his way; the 16th track “Wake Me Up From My Sleep” is also notable as the longest one, where he confronts the demons that visit him in his slumber. Beamon raps through trauma, heartbreak, and loss with “Fall From Home” in a profoundly troubled exhibition of musical poetry.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Howard Grove – “Nebraska”

Indie pop band Howard Grove dropped a new single this week. It’s an affectionate song about cherishing the time you’ve got with your loved ones while they’re still here. The lyrics reflect the comfort in loneliness because it protects you from abandonment or loss. Howard Grove touch on mortality and time with a waterfall of downtempo psychedelia in “Nebraska.”
NEBRASKA STATE
AUDIO: Alyssia Dominguez – “Out of the Blue”

Singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez has a new single out this week. It’s an uplifting country-pop tune about falling hard for someone and feeling like you’re flying in the sky. It came out of nowhere for Dominguez but she welcomes the feeling; she sees endless possibilities for her and this person. It’s a crisp love song from Alyssia Dominguez; she’s got another single coming out in a couple months.
MUSIC
Music
AUDIO: Cade Zube – “Here On Earth”

Artist and producer Cade Zube has a new album out, and he taps a plethora of talented artists for “Here On Earth.” 18 different acts make an appearances on the 10-track record, each doing something unique over the production. Beyond just assembling the beats for this project, Zube does a brilliant job of curating whose vocal tones and rapping styles compliment each other well. There’s also “Clarity,” a track that incorporates the work of marimba artist Mike Neumeyer and brings it together with Felix Ramsey, Klassik, and AR Wesley. “Here On Earth” is mood music at its core, but also the mark of a solid producer with a knack for combining sounds. Check it out here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Felix Ramsey – “Grey Area”

Felix Ramsey has a new album out, and things are smooth on “Grey Area.” With subdued beats creating a hazy soundscape, the title is fitting. Ramsey makes himself shine on this project, though, with nine tracks of R&B that fully utilize his range as an artist. We’ve seen signs of good potential from Ramsey before, but it’s good to see that talent translate from his previous singles into a full project. “Grey Area” is music to put on and zone out to, or jam to around the house on a rainy day. Check out the album below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: CRASHprez – “Blowers”

CRASHprez has a new track out, and he’s reaching Bay Area levels of hyphy with “Blowers.” While being an openly gay rapper might pigeonhole some artists in the not-so-progressive world of hip hop, CRASHprez has a track that slaps to all orientations, and isn’t subtle in the lyrics as some might opt to be. Produced by KnowsTheTime, there’s a crazy amount of bounce, and the rapper absolutely spazzes on the verses with a confidence that feels unparalleled. “Blowers” is just under two minutes of pure energy and bliss, and you can check out the track here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Anomaly – “Planet Storm”

Death metal band Anomaly are out with a new record – their first since 2015’s “Terms of the Saw Doctor” EP. It’s melodic, technical, and tinged with sci-fi terrors. The band brings brutal blast beats and thunderous growls that send them diving head-first into a dooming abyss, like they’re willingly leaping into a black hole in space. They recently said in an interview with Heavy Metal Headquarters that some of these songs are as old as the band itself. If you’re a metalhead looking for something thematic with meticulous instrumentation for maximum-imagery effect, check out Anomaly’s “Planet Storm.”
ROCK MUSIC
AUDIO: HymnWho – “Retroactive Phenomena”

Electronic pop artist HymnWho has his sophomore album out this week. Like his first record “Apophenia4000,” this thing is full of sonic experimentation, encompassing everything from 80’s-flavored synthpop to funk to hip hop. Through such elements, he touches on subject matter ranging from living for thrills “Money, Drugs, & Sex Appeal” to mourning friends who’ve passed away in “Wishes” featuring DaaGot1Up to the zodiacs having you feel a type of way with “Pisces Moon” to living life to accomplish anything in “Revival.” It’s a forward-thinking release from HymnWho that showcases artistry that knows no stylistic boundaries – only passionate fusion. We can tell he pours his heart into what he does.
HIP HOP
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Easy”

Wave Chapelle has been able to show his whole range this year, with weekly drops that allow him to experiment sonically. An example of that is his newest drop, “Easy,” which picks up the tempo but still lets him talk about putting in the hard work. The flow increases speed as the track progresses, and Wave has an ability to switch things up on a dime and make it look, well, easy. The track is a staggering 38th drop from Chapelle this year, with intent on going full pull into the end of the year with a drop every Friday. Check out “Easy” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: UNKNWN – “Growth”

Electronic producer UNKNWN released a two-piece this week. Continuing his forest-themed saga, these songs are vibrantly delicate and carefully crafted. It’s very subtle dubstep – “chillhop” if you will – and gives the feel of hiding under curtains of flora in the deep woods. UNKNWN once again sits at the table laden with awestruck bass, placing you exactly in the environment he seeks.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Honey Creek – “Midwest Summer”

Pop punks Honey Creek have a new single out today. It’s a little jam about touring around as a band in the Midwest, spending your whole summer sleeping on strangers’ floors and waking up to pissed-off texts from your girlfriend. It’s the life you chose yet you’re always left wanting more. The song has subliminal humor to it while remaining earnest about what it’s like being a band in the region. Stay tuned for more to come from Honey Creek.
HONEY CREEK, WI
ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Social Cig

A rambunctious, exciting night of loud rock music took place at Linneman’s in Riverwest Saturday night, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. Sets from Decatur, IL-based band Marble Teeth, Chicago’s Shoobie, and our own Social Cig and Diet Lite all went into a night of moshing, guitar-shredding, and cheer. Social Cig is...
MUSIC
AUDIO: Designed After Nothing – “Punishment”

Metalcore band Designed After Nothing are out with their debut full-length album. As you can imagine, it’s a grim and tortured release, with the shrieks and growls and groans you’d expect from the depths of Hell. There isn’t much of a happy ending anywhere in sight; the band makes it known that judgment is upon us and there’s no escaping, as evident with doomed tracks like “John Dies in the End II” and “Dead Friends II.” If you’re in the mood to headbang today to some gnarly breakdowns, look no further than Designed After Nothing.
ROCK MUSIC
CONCERT REVIEW – Future Islands, Run the Jewels

My one and only day of Summerfest was this past Friday, and thankfully the two acts I wanted to see this year were both on the same night. We got to the grounds right around 8PM and I was anxious that we’d miss the beginning of the first’s set, but luckily they stalled for fifteen minutes so everything worked out. I saw Future Islands at the Johnson Controls Stage followed by Run the Jewels at the Generac Power Stage, the latter we got in the pit for.
MUSIC
On a Quest with Electric Treatment Free

The quest for music—it’s varied dimensions, numerous levels of adeptness, multi-variegated expressions and more—is a fascinating journey in which the seeker of truth, understanding, and creativity never knows where he or she may end up. For Mark Uygur, who produces, composes, and performs as Electric Treatment Free, that journey began...
MUSIC

