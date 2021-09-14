AUDIO: Jacob Slade – “Gridlocked Clouds / Lavender Skies”

Wave Chapelle has been able to show his whole range this year, with weekly drops that allow him to experiment sonically. An example of that is his newest drop, “Easy,” which picks up the tempo but still lets him talk about putting in the hard work. The flow increases speed as the track progresses, and Wave has an ability to switch things up on a dime and make it look, well, easy. The track is a staggering 38th drop from Chapelle this year, with intent on going full pull into the end of the year with a drop every Friday. Check out “Easy” below:

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO