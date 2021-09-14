AUDIO: Jacob Slade – “Gridlocked Clouds / Lavender Skies”
Dream pop artist Jacob Slade has a new single out this week. It’s a cooled-off tune about a relationship that you don’t want to lose; it feels painful every time you have to think about being apart. Slade compares the fading summer heat to the dissolution of the flame in the relationship, but it’s always still burning just a little. It’s a romantic, exquisite tune from Jacob Slade that he released at the perfect time.breakingandentering.net
