How to Attend, and Speak at, the Six Redistricting Hearings Scheduled for this Week

Image source: Screenshot from a Sept. 13 WRAL report featuring anchor Gerald Owens and reporter Chris Lovingood unable to resist editorializing against parents and concerned citizens who rallied against forcing masks on schoolchildren before the Harnett County School Board, which voted to make face masks optional and cease inflicting psychological, physical, social, developmental, and academic harms on schoolchildren starting October 5. Owens led the report by mentioning that “this is happening even though the county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state” and then asking Lovingood, “Why did the school board vote in favor of optional when so many people are unvaccinated?” Lovingood mentioned that one of the reasons was the “downward trend of Covid cases” in the district as well as “additional Covid protocols that they’re taking.” Lovingood concluded the live broadcast by reading a text on the air from pediatrician Lori Langdon, who he had interviewed to call parents’ concern about pathogens on children’s face masks a “myth” since surgeons with years of medical training are disciplined in proper surgical mask-wearing. Langdon’s text called the school board’s vote “Completely ridiculous. It is frustrating on a professional level. Shouldn’t experts’ opinions matter more than mob mentality”? Let the record reflect Langdon and WRAL’s opinion of parents knowing what’s best for their own children as … “mob mentality.”

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO