How to Attend, and Speak at, the Six Redistricting Hearings Scheduled for this Week

By Andy Jackson
 7 days ago
I have previously posted on how to attend, and sign up to speak at, redistricting hearings scheduled for September 14 (today) and September 15. For the sake of convenience, here are the details for all six redistricting hearings scheduled for this week, including two on September 16. Elizabeth City, Tuesday,...

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

