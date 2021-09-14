CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo's next development hot spot, with bargains still available: Black Rock

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

William Heussler, a broker with Hanna Commercial Real Estate, had a professional epiphany with a secured listing of a vacant Ontario Street warehouse complex. The former Perm Clip Inc. warehouse, a 42,372-square-foot building at 860 Ontario St., had sat vacant for the past few years. Yet in less than three weeks since securing the listing, Heussler had held five showings. For development, Black Rock is becoming white hot.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Buffalo Business First

Meet 6 women guiding economic development in the region

You probably know many of their projects throughout Western New York. Now get to know these six women who are leading regional economic development efforts in a variety of communities. Director of development, Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning, Buffalo. Time in post: 11 months. Years in economic development field: 10.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Real Estate
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Rock#Urban Development#Hot Spot#Perm Clip Inc#Crowley#Vulcan Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy