Buffalo's next development hot spot, with bargains still available: Black Rock

William Heussler, a broker with Hanna Commercial Real Estate, had a professional epiphany with a secured listing of a vacant Ontario Street warehouse complex. The former Perm Clip Inc. warehouse, a 42,372-square-foot building at 860 Ontario St., had sat vacant for the past few years. Yet in less than three weeks since securing the listing, Heussler had held five showings. For development, Black Rock is becoming white hot.