Metter, GA

Mr. Steven Dorman Surles, Metter

By Jeff Raiford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Steven Dorman Surles, age 47, of Metter, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Candler County Hospital in Metter after a brief illness. He was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and lived there until moving to Lyons in 2002 and then to Metter in 2013. He was the former co-owner of Tech Savvy Computer Repair in Statesboro and was employed as a Computer Support Technician at Optim Medical Center in Reidsville. He was a Baptist by faith, enjoyed playing the guitar, his dogs, Walter and Lucy, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his father Julius Dorman Surles; maternal grandparents, Reverend George Coursey and Ava Coursey; and paternal grandparents, Dorman Surles and Emmitt Jarvis Surles. .

