Vidalia, GA

Mrs. Diane Clark Lockley, Vidalia

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Diane Clark Lockley, age 56, of Vidalia, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Navicent Health in Macon from complications of a recent fall. She was a native of Wheeler County, growing up in Glenwood and was a 1982 graduate of Wheeler County High School. She attended Brewton-Parker College and was a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Hygiene. She happily worked for Dr. Joe Palmer and later with Dental Center of Vidalia for twenty-seven years. Diane was a former member of Higgston Baptist Church where she ministered to the youth; she later was pianist and worked with the youth at Center United Methodist Church. She was currently a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she had served as Youth Director. Diane enjoyed hunting, fishing and being at the beach. She is preceded in death by her parents Julian Perry Clark and Glenda Fay Rogers Clark; and a sister, Synee Clark Brown.

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

