Going after social commerce for sportspeople, Millions gets $10M

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe round is being loosely pegged as a Series A as the seasoned team behind Millions self-funded the first wave of development to get the platform launched. The founding team includes CEO Matt Whitteker, a boxing gym owner who co-founded the supply chain data management unicorn Assent Compliance and NoNotes.com; CMO Brandon Austin, co-founder of Go-Fish Cam; and, in advisor roles, Adrian Salamunovic, co-founder of DNA 11 and CanvasPop; Scott Whitteker (Fight for the Cure) and Bruce Buffer (a veteran sports announcer).

