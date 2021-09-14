CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Grammarly SDK beta lets developers embed automated text editing in any web app

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Brazier, head of product and platform at Grammarly, says that the beta release of this SDK gives developers access to the full power of Grammarly automated editing with a couple of lines of code. “Literally in just a couple lines of HTML, [developers] can add Grammarly’s assistance to their application, and they get a native Grammarly experiences available to all of their users without the users needing to install or register Grammarly,” Brazier told me.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
thurrott.com

Microsoft Purchases Web-Based Video Editing Solution

Microsoft announced that it will acquire Clipchamp, a web-based video editor. But it’s unclear how the tool will be integrated into existing offerings. “Clipchamp is an in-browser video creation and editing experience founded in 2013 with a mission to empower anyone to tell stories worth sharing,” Microsoft corporate vice president Chris Pratley explains of the acquisition. “The Clipchamp team is dedicated to making a video app they would personally love and are proud to have the world use as well. Clipchamp’s technical approach is to combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications.”
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft acquires Clipchamp, a startup offering video-editing software on the web

Microsoft has been on a buying spree lately. Prior to today, the Redmond tech giant had acquired at least four companies in the past couple of months, namely cybersecurity firm RiskIQ, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) leader CloudKnox Security, data management firm Suplari, and a large-scale video streaming optimization company called Peer5. Today, it is adding another player to its portfolio by the way of Clipchamp.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web App#Sdk#Html#Force Com
criticalhit.net

Game Development vs Web Development – Which Career?

People who know how to code have many career options, and two of these options are web development and game development. If you are confused between these two choices, here are the key differences between them that will help you make a better decision. Game Development. Game development is all...
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Developers Receive tvOS 15 Beta 9 for Their Devices

On Tuesday Apple released tvOS 15 beta 9 for developers. Although the company doesn’t provide release notes for this operating system, we do know what features will arrive this fall. tvOS 15 Features. Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs...
TV SHOWS
martechseries.com

SlickText Introduces Workflows To Automate Personalized, Behavior-Driven Texting Experiences

SlickText, a proven leader in text communications, has launched and made Workflows available to its customers. The new solution automates sequences that can be used by brands in providing a unique and highly personalized texting experience with consumers based on behavior. Users — with no coding experience or knowledge necessary — have the ability to create customizable workflows within a simple drag-and-drop interface. The solution does the hard work, as Workflows enables marketers to implement complex, intent-driven conversational sequences.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases tvOS 15 beta 9 to developers

Apple has released tvOS 15 beta 9 to developers, they also released HomePod 15 beta 9 at the same time. We are also expecting new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 this week. Sop far the new tvOS 15 beta 9 and HomePod 15 beta 9 software has been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

Improve Your Writing With the 5 Best Grammar Checker Apps for Android

Everyone writes. It may be a message, a status update, a short post, or a formal email. You have to write at some point. But if your writing contains spelling and grammatical mistakes, it can affect the quality of your writing. Your credibility might get tarnished, or the reader may lose interest.
CELL PHONES
Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft Start: news and interests expanded to the Web and Apps

Microsoft announce the new news and interests platform Microsoft Start today, designed to provide users of the product with access to information across platforms. When Microsoft rolled out the News and Interests widget in Windows 10, it was not really clear what it wanted to achieve with the launch. Added to Windows Widgets in Windows 11, News and Interests was still just a news option for Windows users to access news content on the desktop.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Add Authentication to Any PHP App Using MySQL

PHP is an open-source server-side scripting language that can be embedded into HTML to build web applications. It is used for developing dynamic web applications and connecting the application to a database. In this guide, you will learn how to build an authentication system using PHP and MySQL databases. We...
SOFTWARE
9to5Google

Flutter SDK 2.5 brings full-screen Android apps, early Material You widgets, and more

The latest update to Google’s Flutter SDK, version 2.5, includes better support for full-screen Android apps, Material You widgets, and more while the Dart programming language gains Apple Silicon support. Early this year, with the release of “Flutter 2,” Google shifted Flutter’s dynamic from a cross-platform mobile app platform to...
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

iX workshop: Developing web apps with Angular

Google’s Angular is one of the most widely used frameworks for web applications. Due to the highly structured approach to development and the consistent use of TypeScript, Angular is particularly recommended for more complex single-page applications (SPA). By doing iX-Workshop Single-page Applications mit Angular develop an Angular application from the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Itproportal

Many web apps are still majorly lacking in security

Practically all businesses that run web apps with file upload capability worry about those apps being used as an attack vector. Concern isn't always translated into action, however, as only a handful of them actually deploy adequate cybersecurity protocols to make sure they can’t be targeted. This is according to...
INTERNET
phoronix.com

KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta Released As The 25th Anniversary Edition

It was in October of 1996 that the KDE desktop environment was founded and as such with marking twenty-five years since its creation, the forthcoming Plasma 5.23 is being advertised as the "25th Anniversary Edition" for the desktop. KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta is out today ahead of the planned official...
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Web framework: Ember 3.28 and the beta of version 4.0 completed

The Ember team has released version 3.28 of the open source JavaScript framework. In the current releases of Ember.js, Ember Data and Ember CLI, mainly bug fixes have been incorporated and some functions marked as obsolete have been removed. Ember Data in particular promises significant performance improvements. The beta of Ember 4.0, which has now also been presented, also allows a first look at the next main version, which should be completed by the end of September 2021.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Incorporating Multivariate Testing Into Your Web Development

One of the most common problems with building a website isn’t actually technical at all, but more based on discovering which of your ideas is most likely to resonate with your audience. While A/B testing has become a popular way of trialing different designs, web development is rarely binary, and it’s possible to lose sight of winning widgets and above-the-fold calls-to-action. This is where multivariate testing steps in.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
marketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp develops a function to transform voice messages into texts

The instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on the development of a function for devices with iOS operating system that will allow to transform voice messages into texts, informs the WABetaInfo portal. According to this medium, to carry out the transcription, voice messages will not be sent to the servers...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

OneLogin Automates Advanced Identity Lifecycle Management Processes, Provides “Any-to-Any” Connectivity with Robust Integrations

New Offerings Streamline Workflows and Reduce Security Risks for Onboarding and Offboarding. OneLogin, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced the availability of its OneLogin Workflows and Universal Connector solutions, allowing IT teams to automate complex identity lifecycle management processes and enable robust integrations across the cloud and on-prem systems. By automating IT workflows and reducing the complexity of integration projects, tech leaders can streamline their internal processes, decrease management costs, and minimize their security risk.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy