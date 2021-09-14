Grammarly SDK beta lets developers embed automated text editing in any web app

Microsoft announced that it will acquire Clipchamp, a web-based video editor. But it’s unclear how the tool will be integrated into existing offerings. “Clipchamp is an in-browser video creation and editing experience founded in 2013 with a mission to empower anyone to tell stories worth sharing,” Microsoft corporate vice president Chris Pratley explains of the acquisition. “The Clipchamp team is dedicated to making a video app they would personally love and are proud to have the world use as well. Clipchamp’s technical approach is to combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications.”

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO