Claxton, GA

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, Lyons

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Gwinnette Clifton, age 86, of Lyons went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County where she had lived all her life until moving to Lyons in 2014 to be closer to family. Mrs. Clifton was a 1953 graduate of Claxton High School. She retired as a social worker from The Evans County Department of Family and Children Services and worked as a legal secretary in the law firm of Judge Emory Findley in Claxton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lyons and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton where she played the organ for 35 years. She loved cooking and fed many people through the years. She had a servant heart and sought to meet the needs of others. She had a deep love for children and was active in the missions causes of the church. She was a kind, selfless, loving, and thankful person. Her husband, children, and grandchildren count her worthy of great honor and are thankful for the gift of her Christlike life. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Barrett Reeves; parents Charlie Clanton and Eula Mae Driggers; four siblings: Charlie C. Driggers, Teller E. “Buck” Driggers, Vera Salter, and Nathan Driggers.

