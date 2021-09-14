Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, Lyons

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, age 86, of Lyons went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County where she had lived all her life until moving to Lyons in 2014 to be closer to family. Mrs. Clifton was a 1953 graduate of Claxton High School. She retired as a social worker from The Evans County Department of Family and Children Services and worked as a legal secretary in the law firm of Judge Emory Findley in Claxton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lyons and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton where she played the organ for 35 years. She loved cooking and fed many people through the years. She had a servant heart and sought to meet the needs of others. She had a deep love for children and was active in the missions causes of the church. She was a kind, selfless, loving, and thankful person. Her husband, children, and grandchildren count her worthy of great honor and are thankful for the gift of her Christlike life. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Barrett Reeves; parents Charlie Clanton and Eula Mae Driggers; four siblings: Charlie C. Driggers, Teller E. “Buck” Driggers, Vera Salter, and Nathan Driggers.