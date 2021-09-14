New COVID-19 cases jump back up Tuesday in Henrico

As expected, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Henrico rose significantly Tuesday, following two days of lower-than-average reported cases, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The county witnessed 138 new cases Tuesday, up from just 68 Monday and 98 Sunday, and now is averaging 118 new daily cases during the past seven days. Case counts reflecting weekend test results typically are lower than those during the week.

Henrico also reported four new virus-related hospitalizations Tuesday – the most in two weeks – and two new deaths (both among people in their 50s). Eleven COVID deaths among Henrico residents have been reported this month, the most since June; five of them have been in their 50s, one in his or her 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The four new hospitalizations included two people in their 60s, one in his or her 70s and one in his or her 80s.

Henrico’s seven-day positivity percentage among PCR testing encounters as of Sept. 10 was 9.8%, and the seven-day average among rapid testing encounters was 10.2%. The former was one percentage point lower than the state average, while the latter was about 1.5% higher.

A total of 191,751 Henricoans now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s about 58% of the overall population and 69% of the eligible population, according to VDH data.