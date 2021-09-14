CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

New COVID-19 cases jump back up Tuesday in Henrico

By Tom Lappas
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoBTm_0bvd03Zf00

As expected, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Henrico rose significantly Tuesday, following two days of lower-than-average reported cases, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The county witnessed 138 new cases Tuesday, up from just 68 Monday and 98 Sunday, and now is averaging 118 new daily cases during the past seven days. Case counts reflecting weekend test results typically are lower than those during the week.

Henrico also reported four new virus-related hospitalizations Tuesday – the most in two weeks – and two new deaths (both among people in their 50s). Eleven COVID deaths among Henrico residents have been reported this month, the most since June; five of them have been in their 50s, one in his or her 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The four new hospitalizations included two people in their 60s, one in his or her 70s and one in his or her 80s.

Henrico’s seven-day positivity percentage among PCR testing encounters as of Sept. 10 was 9.8%, and the seven-day average among rapid testing encounters was 10.2%. The former was one percentage point lower than the state average, while the latter was about 1.5% higher.

A total of 191,751 Henricoans now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s about 58% of the overall population and 69% of the eligible population, according to VDH data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,939 New Cases, 68 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,939 new coronavirus cases and 68 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,387,872 cases and 28,932 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,386 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 602 in ICUs. The state says 12,601,129 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,152,656 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000; 230 new cases reported Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpassed 2,000 for the first time on Tuesday as health officials reported 230 new cases among county residents. The number of active cases in the county on Tuesday was 2,210. Health officials said 4,378 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Henrico County, VA
Coronavirus
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 465 More Cases In Last 24 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 276 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases. There have been 7,941 total hospitalizations and 117,546 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ksl.com

Health officials warn against using anti-parasite drug for COVID-19 as 1,464 new cases confirmed Tuesday in Utah

An IverCare brand package containing a syringe of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, is shown Sept. 10, in Olympia, Wash. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps. (Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah hospital recently treated a patient who ingested "large doses" of the anti-parasite drug ivermectin in an attempt to treat COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday in a statewide warning.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#Henricoans#Vdh
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, PCR testing found 1,506 new cases of the virus. That's above the state's daily average of 1,465 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 22. Antigen testing The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Intelligencer

COVID-19 Cases Jump Again in Ohio County

WHEELING — As the weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County jumped yet again Monday, hospitals around West Virginia are straining against that rise in cases at crisis levels. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced Monday that, between Sept.12 and Monday, there have been 249 new cases reported...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy