Air pollution is the world’s fourth leading cause of death, contributing to about 13 premature deaths every minute. The gases and tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs, enter your bloodstream and damage your cells. Even when you can’t see air pollutants, and even when their levels are below legal limits set by many countries worldwide, they can cause serious health problems that affect multiple organ systems in people of all ages. A lot has changed in scientists’ understanding of these health risks in recent years. Air pollution levels that seem low are now linked to dangerous health outcomes such...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO