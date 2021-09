SEC Chair Gary Gensler met with the Senate Banking Committee last Tuesday to discuss cryptocurrency regulation and the SEC’s agenda more broadly. According to a CNBC report, Gensler stressed the enormity of the task as new digital assets continue to enter the market. While some senators expressed concerns about the SEC stifling innovation because of the lack of clear regulatory guidance, others worried about the risk posed by the volatile crypto marketplace.

