Mystery + Luxury at Casa Silencio in Xaagá, Mexico

The continued spread of the Delta variant has managed to erase months of progress by causing COVID-19 to surge again—especially among the unvaccinated. Of course, large gatherings make transmission even more likely, which is why some public health departments have enacted regulations that limit the size of crowds or require that anyone in attendance has received their shots. The latest example of this is in Los Angeles, where unvaccinated people will be banned from visiting popular amusement parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, when new regulations go into effect early next month.

TRAVEL ・ 11 HOURS AGO