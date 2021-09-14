MITCH MARNER ADDRESSES THE CRITICISM HE HAS FACED THIS OFFSEASON

Evander Kane sat down with Linda Cohn of ESPN this week to discuss the many controversies surrounding the member of the San Jose Sharks. A number of topics were raised, including his gambling, something he admitted to having a problem with in the past, although Kane insisted he no longers gambles at all. Kane also denied any accusations that he's ever gambled on NHL games, games he's played in or that he's ever intentionally thrown a game. While the interview did touch on several controversies, not everyone was happy with the outcome, with many giving it a thumbs down.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO