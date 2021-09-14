CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MITCH MARNER ADDRESSES THE CRITICISM HE HAS FACED THIS OFFSEASON

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has been the target of some harsh criticism this offseason is a pretty sizeable understatement. After the Leafs famously blew a 3-1 series lead in round one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Montreal Canadiens, critics quickly took aim at Marner for his lackluster offensive efforts during the postseason, despite posting strong offensive numbers throughout the regular season.

