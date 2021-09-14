CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edifecs Announces Acquisition of Talix

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalix’s Workflow Solutions Backed by Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning Technologies Expand Edifecs’ Encounter Management and Risk Adjustment Solutions. Edifecs, Inc., a health information technology solutions company, announced today that it has acquired Talix, an information technology company that provides risk and quality solutions to healthcare payers and providers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
