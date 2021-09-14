Norman Veterans Center to host Walk for Alzheimer's awareness
Norman residents affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia are encouraged to attend a demonstration of awareness, solidarity and support for a cure later this month. The city’s inaugural Walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Norman Veterans Center at 1776 E Robinson St. It’s the city’s first Alzheimer’s Association walk, as part of a national event held in many places throughout the country that raises money and awareness for the disease.www.chickashanews.com
