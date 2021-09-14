Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis
The proposal — which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress — would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.techcrunch.com
