Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal — which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress — would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.

techcrunch.com

Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
Elon Musk
The Independent

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Manley was named CEO of Fiat Chrysler in July 2018, coinciding with the illness and sudden death of...
wxpr.org

200 Higher-Income Earners Urge Congress to Boost Their Taxes

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Dozens of wealthy Americans from several states, including Wisconsin, are pressuring Congress to boost taxes on higher-income earners, and contended it is a fair way to fund a vast array of social improvements pursued by the Biden administration. This past week, a letter signed by more than...
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...
Reuters

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates...
medinacountylife.com

Toyota and Honda Condemn New EV Tax Incentive Plan

Toyota and Honda are speaking out against a proposed tax-credit plan that increases the tax incentive for electric vehicles, but only if they are union-built. The plan, set for a vote by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, would boost the current maximum federal tax credit up to $12,500 from the existing $7,500. However, to qualify, the electric vehicle (EV) must be made in a U.S.-based, union-represented auto plant. As written, the bill will benefit the Big Three automakers—GM, Ford, and Chrysler parent Stellantis—whose plants are unionized. Honda, Toyota, and Tesla's plants are not.
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Toyota and Honda Criticize EV Proposal that Favors Union Plants

Toyota, Tesla and Honda sharply criticized a Democrat proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles (EVs) an additional $4,500 tax incentive, calling the move “blatantly biased” and “discriminatory.”. Toyota said in a statement that the plan unfairly discriminates “against American autoworkers based on their choice...
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Toyota, Honda to oppose Democrats' tax plan for union-made EVs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Toyota and Honda have sharply criticized a proposal in Congress that would provide a $4,500 tax incentive for the purchase of union-made electric vehicles in the United States. Toyota described the Democratic proposal as discriminating "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize." The bill, to...
ECONOMY
Green Car Reports

Revamped EV tax credit: Tesla, Toyota, Honda pushing back vs. union-made bonus

Honda, Tesla, and Toyota are pushing back against a proposal by Democrats in the United States House of Representatives to give union-made electric cars an additional $4,500 federal tax credit. The two Japanese automakers issued statements late last week criticizing the move, Reuters reported. Both Honda and Toyota operate non-union...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Honda, Toyota reject Democrat's pro-union electric car subsidy plan

Honda and Toyota, which have the combined capacity to build over 3.5 million cars in the U.S., have come out against a Democrat-backed electric car subsidy proposal that favors union-made vehicles. The plan, introduced Friday as part of the House Ways and Means Committee's $3.5 trillion spending bill, would increase...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor Co (OTC:HNDAF) have vehemently opposed the proposal to give union-made electric vehicles in the U.S. an additional $4,500 tax incentive. What Happened: The bill, proposed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to be voted on Tuesday by the...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

GM And LG Are Working Around The Clock On Bolt EV Battery Recall

General Motors "is taking a more direct role" with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, in solving the huge battery recall issue that affects all Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric cars and paralyzed the production. According to GM's representatives (via Reuters) the two companies are working around the...
