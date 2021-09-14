CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most in the developed world think the US is doing a bad job on climate, Pew poll finds

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
WRAL
 7 days ago

CNN — Despite efforts from President Joe Biden to turn the United States into a global climate leader, most people in the advanced world don't think the US is doing a good job on the issue, and China is doing even worse, a new poll by the Pew Research Center published Tuesday shows.

