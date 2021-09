NIS America also presents a new trailer Monark. This is dedicated to the four main protagonists of the game. The troop is confronted with the madness of the Otherworld. In Monark Players not only face dangers from the outside, but also have to stand up to themselves! The Shin Mikado Academy is shrouded in a terrifying mist. Players must develop their egos and break pacts imposed by the pactbearers. This is the only way to fight the corrupting fog.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO