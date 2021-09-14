CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rare severe September storms possible

By Matt Meister
FOX21News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a cold front passage brings welcome cooler air today – low-level moisture behind the front is going to increase through the morning with developing upslope flow out of the southeast as the morning wears on. Storms will likely form on the western edge of this moisture, the fuel providing...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Storms Wednesday could be strong to severe

(WOWK) — Strong to possibly severe storms are expected across the WOWK-TV viewing area on Wednesday, starting on the west side of the region and moving to the east side through the day. The risk of severe weather is smallest on the west side of the area and bigger to...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Storms could be severe Wednesday

Archery shops seeing more sales than previous years. WV farmer dedication keeps the agriculture industry up and running. How do organizations deal with missing person and domestic violence cases?. Cancellation of Huntington parade draws mixed reactions. Boyd County sees more than a 10% increase in vaccinations. Showers today and storms...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Evening Star

Heavy rain, flooding possible

Rainfall that's expected to fall between Tuesday afternoon through Thursday could leave upward of 4 inches in northeast Indiana, elevating the chance of flooding. In northeast Indiana, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties are under the flood watch, along with several counties in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. "It looks like...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Foothills#Mountains#Behind The Front#Pikes Peak#Extreme Weather
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Frost Possible In Parts Of The State Overnight

STAY INFORMED: Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Resources MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Make sure to watch out for your plants outside, frost is possible overnight. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports that after mild temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sun during the day Tuesday, temperatures will begin to drop into Wednesday. Some areas could see low temperatures in the 30s early Wednesday morning, especially in the northeast region of the state. That’s why frost advisories have been issued for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Fittingly enough, Wednesday is the official start of fall. “We could have some patchy, light frost in the isolated areas,” O’Connor said. If you’re in the frost advisory area, O’Connor suggests bringing the plants inside or covering them, just to be on the safe side. Temperatures will rise into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon with a lot of sun. Thursday will be even warmer.   More On WCCO.com: Antoine Suggs Charged With Murdering 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin Cornfield 6 Minnesota Schools Recognized As 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Twin Cities Housing Shortage Is Worst In Nation, Census Data Says 13 Minnesotans Among Dozens Infected In Salmonella Outbreak
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Peter And Rose Weakening, Strong Wave Expected To Form

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Peter is now a Tropical Depression on this Wednesday as it remains north of Puerto Rico. Peter is moving northwest then expected to turn northward by Wednesday night. The depression is very disorganized and will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic. This is good news for Bermuda. Meanwhile, a tropical wave looks strong with great potential of becoming the next named storm of the season. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Wednesday Arrives With Stormy Weather And The Start Of Fall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another stormy day for South Florida and it is also the first day of fall. The weather setup is a mess this Wednesday but basically, there is a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere due to a trough of low pressure. This is the reason for the storms starting so early in the day. We’re starting to see more of southerly flow so most of the rain will track from the south and southeast throughout Wednesday but storms will move slowly. This can lead to flooding in...
MIAMI, FL
WYTV.com

Rain and strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Cloudy with isolated drizzle or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely this afternoon and early evening. Strong to severe storms possible today. Strong winds will be the primary threat but the ingredients will be in place for isolated tornadoes in the region.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy