Iberia Parish, LA

FEMA shutting Iberia location due to Nicholas

 7 days ago
FEMA Site Operations in Iberia Parish have been canceled due to bad weather.

The office that has set up shop in the Iberia Courthouse Building is closed today because of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

This location is where the FEMA DSA team was temporarily placed to help people apply for Disaster Assistance from Hurricane IDA.

However, you don't have to apply in person. The fastest way to apply is at www.DisasterAssistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov]

Or you can call FEMA directly at 800-621-3362 to apply. That number currently works 24/7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

