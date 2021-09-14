CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs. Young Boys: Live stream, TV, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Champions League, in English and Spanish

Champions League play opens up Tuesday as Manchester United of the Premier League takes on Young Boys out of the Swiss Super League. Man. U. will be looking to make a statement early in Champions League play after a strong early run in the EPL. Cristiano Ronaldo has made a huge impact with the club along with big contributions from stars like Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard. On the other side, Young Boys currently sits in fourth in the Swiss league after a 2-2-1 start. Jordan Siebatcheu and Meschack Elia have led the club in scoring this season. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

