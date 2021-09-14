PACC holding celebration for community's help

In celebration of the community's help during the "Clear the Shelters" effort at PACC, the shelter is holding an event on Sunday, September 19th.

The Pima Animal Care Center says food trucks, giveaways and more will be available at its location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We wanted to thank Pima County for their help when we put out the S.O.S. earlier this summer,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “Thanks to adopters and fosters, we were able to get pets out of places like the meet and greet rooms. We still have a long way to go to feel comfortable, but we think it’s important to celebrate even the small victories!”

The shelter is offering an adoption promotion in hopes of clearing out more space. All pets in the shelter currently have $0 adoption fees until Sept. 19, and that includes puppies and kittens. There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog. The $50 reserve fees will not be waived.

