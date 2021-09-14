CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

One killed Monday in crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
A Lafayette man was killed Monday night during a crash in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

The crash occurred around 6:46 pm on September 13.

Police say 41-year-old Jared Robinson was killed after his vehicle crossed the center line into southbound traffic and struck another vehicle head on.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a toxicology report for Robinson is still pending.

Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the other vehicle, they say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

KATC News

Arrest made in Sunday shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday shooting on Edison Street. Lafayette Police arrested Arthur James Minor Jr., 23, and booked him with two counts attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
KATC News

Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying attempted murder suspect

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department need your help identifying a suspect responsible for Attempted Murder. On September 9th at approximately 9:30 am, Lafayette Police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Dr. in reference to multiple shots fired. Witnesses say the driver of this white Dodge Ram truck, exited the vehicle and began shooting a handgun at one victim who was seated inside a vehicle and into a residence where at least one occupant was inside. The driver and the passenger then fled the area prior to officer's arrival.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Louisiana law enforcement participate in National Rail Safety Week

Law enforcement agencies across the state are bringing awareness to rail road safety as a part of National Rail Safety Week. The observance began on Monday, September 20 and will continue until Sunday, September 26. The Louisiana State Police is partnering with Louisiana Operation Lifesaver and local law enforcement agencies to bring awareness to railroad safety. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to educate the general public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Drive-by shooting in Opelousas Saturday night

Opelousas Police confirmed Saturday night that a drive-by shooting took place on Sapphire Street. Five people were injured: one serious and four non-life threatening injuries. Police say it is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

