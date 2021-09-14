CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Genesis Systems, an atmospheric water generator company, moving HQ to Tampa from Kansas City

By Ashley Gurbal Kritzer
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 8 days ago
A startup that wants to solve the world's looming water crisis is moving its headquarters to Tampa — and it has big growth ambitions.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

