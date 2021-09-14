Genesis Systems, an atmospheric water generator company, moving HQ to Tampa from Kansas City

David Stuckenberg is not the first entrepreneur to say he founded his company to change the world. But he says he is the first to create water out of thin air. Stuckenberg, the COO and co-founder of Genesis Systems, launched its mainstay product, WaterCube, at the Port of Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The former Kansas City startup consolidated its operations and moved to Tampa in February, with Stuckenberg pointing to the high quality of talent across the board as a driving force, along with the weather and tax benefits.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO