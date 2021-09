The Australian dollar has steadied on Wednesday, after posting four consecutive losing sessions. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.724, up 0.17% on the day. The Australian dollar has been on a downswing, with several factors combing at the same time to take the wind out of the currency. The Aussie is marked by a high correlation with risk sentiment and commodity prices, and developments in China have had a negative impact. The crisis around Evergrande, a giant Chinese property firm, has sapped risk appetite, while China’s warning to crack down on commodity prices has chilled the demand for commodities.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO