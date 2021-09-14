CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NXT 2.0: A wrestling obituary or a rebirth? We’ll find out tonight

By Jay Reddick, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

On Tuesday night, NXT ventures into the unknown.

When fans enter Orlando’s Capitol Wrestling Center, then the show begins live on USA Network, the 11-year-old WWE brand expected to look and feel totally different than it has before. Whether that proves to be good, bad or just different remains to be seen.

For live reports from the scene of the NXT 2.0 premiere, follow me on Twitter Tuesday night @runninjay.

The company has been pretty scant on details, apart from a paint-splashy new logo and a short teaser video set to a Wale track. But there is some trepidation among longtime NXT fans about the relaunch, particularly after reports in many online media outlets that the creative direction was being steered by Vince McMahon and those at the top of WWE, rather than having a different perspective led by Paul (Triple H) Levesque and a separate production team.

If it looks and feels the same as Raw and Smackdown, the critics argue, it could become stale or lost in the shuffle. Recent comments from WWE President Nick Khan point to a return to the show’s “developmental” roots, which could mean a step back in terms of match quality and importance.

They’re calling it “NXT 2.0,” though this will be at least the third iteration of the program that began as a competition “reality” show in 2010, a season probably best remembered as the WWE debut of Daniel Bryan (now AEW’s Bryan Danielson) and the beginning of the Nexus faction.

In 2012, the production moved full-time to Full Sail University in Winter Park and the second phase began.It became a showcase for developmental talent making its way to the “main roster” of Raw and Smackdown. Its most recent success story is Big E, known here as Big E Langston, who captured the WWE title first the first time Monday night.

As time moved on, more established stars from other promotions entered and made NXT into a favorite stop for fans of in-ring talent apart from the more “storyline-driven” Raw and Smackdown shows. In 2019, its status as a near-equal brand was solidified when it was given a two-hour live weekly airing on USA Network

As the pandemic started last year, the show moved to the WWE Performance Center, rechristened the Capitol Wrestling Center for TV purposes, and will remain there for the foreseeable future, whatever the new show looks like.

The happenings scheduled for tonight’s show — the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis; a four-way match with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and LA Knight; and Raquel Gonzalez defending the women’s title against Franky Monet — are not explicitly tied to the revamp, but the look of the show could be much different.

Some see the NXT revamp as an obituary for what NXT once was: A plucky developmental promotion that a small auditorium of devoted Florida fans turned into an “underground” sensation. For others, it may just put the Tuesday-night telecasts more in line with what WWE fans are used to seeing on Monday and Friday nights.

Either way, it feels like it may never be the same.

I can be reached at jreddick@orlandosentinel.com or on Twitter @runninjay .

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar On How Brock Lesnar Is Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in 2002-2003 while the two were coming up in WWE. Haas praised Lesnar and talked about how he works hard to be the best. Haas also commented on how...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

1,500+ Fans Reportedly Walk Out On Monday Night Raw Segment

Voting with your shoes? Every now and then, an angle in wrestling just does not click. For one reason or another, there is something that does not work in a story and it can become a problem. You can see these things over and over and it does not make things any easier. That was the case this week again and some fans in the arena made it clear that they were unhappy.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Wale
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Triple H
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Johnny Gargano
f4wonline.com

Six debuts take place as part of WWE NXT 2.0 launch

Six debuts took place on NXT tonight as part of the launch of NXT 2.0. The new look NXT made its debut tonight after being promoted for several weeks both on NXT and in WWE. Throughout the show several new names appeared on the program. They include:. Brooks Jensen, who...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 With Top Stars

There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

Things We Want To See In NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 is quickly approaching and fans are prepared for the worst. Rumors have been swirling for weeks about the new direction of WWE's third brand, but many (including talent) are in the dark as to what exactly NXT 2.0 will be. Now, we could all sit around and fear...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Combat#Nxt#Capitol Wrestling Center#Usa Network#Paul Lrb#Nexus#Full Sail University#Smackdown#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: NXT 2.0 Reset, New Champion To Be Crowned, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a reset for the brand. Billed as NXT 2.0, the show will have a new look and feel, and a new creative direction that reportedly includes more characters. The Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando will also have a new look to it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Logo Revealed, More Names Announced For Tonight

The new WWE NXT 2.0 logo has been revealed. You can see the colorful logo in this GIF:. As noted, the NXT 2.0 name will be heavily pushed moving forward with tonight’s revamp episode on the USA Network. The idea is to push that this is a totally new NXT brand.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: NXT 2.0 begins

A new era for NXT began as "NXT 2.0" made its debut last night. The episode was headlined by the wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis. Lumis spoke for the first time, saying "I do" to make their marriage official. A new NXT Champion was crowned as Tommaso Ciampa...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NXT 2.0 is Really NXT 5.0 or NXT 6.0 – This is Not WWE’s First Reset

WWE has been treating tonight’s episode of NXT as a refresh. The overall aesthetic has changed, the logo is different, the roster’s been tweaked and the set has a different structure and vibe. To really drive home that point that this is a change—likely to appeal to people who have...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

More Backstage News & Notes For Tonight’s NXT

Longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn is reportedly at tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, is at the taping to personally oversee tonight’s USA Network broadcast, according to PWInsider. There’s been a lot of speculation...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Korderas Discusses His Hopes For “WWE NXT 2.0”

Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made a return appearance to The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed the upcoming changes to WWE NXT in the form of “NXT 2.0”. A new NXT Champion is set to be crowned as Samoa Joe was forced to drop the title due to injuries and many production cuts have reportedly been made. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Korderas what he thinks NXT can do differently in their reboot.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match Announced For WWE NXT 2.0

WWE sent out the following announcement today, announcing that Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter look for payback on Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Moments after coming up short in...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: NXT 2.0 premieres, new NXT Champion, show recap

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she covers the premiere of WWE NXT 2.0~! This is a very newsworthy show as it shows the new direction WWE is moving towards with the NXT brand. Topics Rundown:. Overall thoughts on the presentation. Thoughts on the production and new set design. LA...
WWE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy