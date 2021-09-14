CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovative methods to connect employers, job seekers must continue (Editorial)

MassLive.com
 7 days ago
The twist in the labor market continues. Reports indicate there are millions of jobs available in the U.S. but employers can’t lure in applicants. Employers have attempted a variety of methods to generate interest including boosting hourly pay, offering bonuses and creating flexible schedules. The Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair, a...

www.masslive.com

FOX2Now

Consulting company give tips for job seekers

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Wonsulting walks us through resume do’s and don’ts. CEO Jonathan Javier and COO Jerry Lee founded the company to help job seekers stand out. They also help students stand out for their first job. Javier and Lee give a few tips on improving your resume and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pct.edu

Job-seekers stake out their place in the sun

The first of September’s 13 Employer Recruitment Days organized by Career Services was held on the campus mall Tuesday, featuring phenomenal weather and 10 businesses drawn by varied majors within the School of Engineering Technologies. A similar event scheduled for Thursday will also focus on automated manufacturing and machining, plastics and polymer engineering technology, and welding and metal fabrication; 11 more will complete the month’s calendar. (Watch PCToday for more dates in the series – some at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center and Lumley Aviation Center, and several indoors involving a smaller number of employers.)
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Massachusetts State
wjhl.com

Virginia Employment Commission hosting job fair to connect workers with jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will host its virtual job fair, “Live, Love & Work in Virginia” on Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. for those seeking work opportunities in Southwest Virginia. The job fair series aims to highlight the different employment opportunities throughout the state and...
bizjournals

Healthiest Employer 2021: EWEB (100-499 employees)

What’s unique about your wellness program? How is wellness measured? We give wellness “points” for anything an employee submits as long as they can connect it to one of our wellness pillars. We use data from the risk assessment, biometric and other health information. We also evaluate insurance claims for trends in conditions and associated medications. How do you incentivize/encourage employee participation? Participants receive VEBA/HRA deposits for completing program requirements — $500 for routine health/dental check-ups, biometrics testing, etc.; $250 for other activities linked to our pillars — physical, intellectual, financial, social, environmental, emotional. What’s an example of a program or event that worked well? We retooled our annual Health & Safety Fair format to a conference-style event. Employees get the day to participate in workshops, lectures and demonstrations. The “emergency preparedness” theme covers more than disaster preparedness, including psychological self-care, healthy habits, financial planning, self-defense, being a good ally and other topics. Is a healthy workforce good for the bottom line? Besides driving lower insurance premiums, improving morale, etc., there’s something much bigger for us — we’re an electric and water utility and people depend on our vital services. We need to look after our own health and safety and ensure our families are well taken care of so we can take care of our community. Are there features you’d like to add? COVID-19 taught us about finding new ways to work. We’re adopting a mobile workforce philosophy. The first phase includes ongoing full-time and hybrid telecommuting. We plan to look for other distributed and mobile work opportunities. For example, how field personnel could provide services to customers without being tied to a central location for things like equipment and trucks.
petproductnews.com

A New Tool Is Available for Pet Industry Job Seekers

PackHire has officially launched its new employment search engine and recruiting firm exclusive to the pet industry. PackHire serves the pet-loving community through its platform, packhire.com, where job seekers can search jobs in a variety of industries such as veterinary care, grooming and boarding, dog training, rescues and nonprofits, pet food, retail, pet insurance, as well as new pet care start-ups—at no cost, according to company officials. Employers can post jobs, search the candidate resume database and work with industry expert recruiters to find quality candidates with niche backgrounds for their pet business.
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis finds way to link job seekers, employers

STURGIS — In this digital era of job hunting, Sturgis may have found a more user-friendly way of linking potential employees with local employers. It’s called the Workforce Opportunity Wall. It’s located in the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce office at 2040 Junction Ave. It is, as the name implies, a...
STURGIS, SD
San Diego Channel

Employers report uptick in job applicants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego employers are reporting an uptick in the number of job applicants now that extended unemployment benefits have expired, but it is nowhere the rush some expected. On Saturday, roughly 7.5 million workers lost their extended unemployment benefits, which boosted weekly payments by $300. In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wnypapers.com

Free resources available to connect New York job seekers with careers

New York State Department of Labor working to connect employers & New Yorkers with available jobs. √ NYS Has disbursed nearly $100 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. √ As New Yorkers transition back to workforce, state ‘here to help them succeed’. √ As federal unemployment...
westernslopenow.com

Job seekers and employers prepare for unemployment benefits ending

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Enhanced pandemic aid has been helping Americans who are unable to return to work for over a year now. Now that the benefits have ended, more than 11 million people across the country will get a smaller check, or no benefits at all, leaving many people wondering: what does this mean for local job seekers and employers?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Times Union

Saratoga County to help job seekers find work

BALLSTON SPA - Saratoga County will launch a new initiative, WorkPays!, designed to help people get back into the workforce by providing free resources at the Saratoga County Career Center. The Career Center offers virtual workshops on the job search process and will address transferable skills, goal setting, resumes and...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
newspressnow.com

Struggle continues for employers looking for help

Local companies can’t find people to apply for jobs, and a city-wide job fair Wednesday showed just how starved the market is. Other than the 13 business booths inside the conference room at the Stoney Creek Hotel, the place was fairly empty. Two men filled out applications for St. Joseph Transit, while Isaiah Sprague, who was wearing glasses and cowboy boots, talked with IMKO Workforce Solutions.
Military.com

Seasonal Employment Creates Opportunity for Job Seekers

Job seekers, take heart: The holidays are nearly upon us. That means seasonal hiring is swinging into full effect. Seasonal employment can be more than an extra paycheck during the holidays. It is also a great way to get your foot in the door with an employer. Marked increases in...
WCIA

Job openings plentiful, job seekers scarce as economy reopens

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As local economies climb out of the COVID-19 recession, employers are finding it hard to fill positions as they become available. “It’s an employee’s market,” said Laura Weis, President and CEO of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. “We have more job openings than we have people to fill them at the moment.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
southernminn.com

Regional job fair connects employers and workers amid labor shortage

Businesses large and small have been tormented by shortages of computer chips, construction materials, plastics, lumber and everything in between, but it’s not just material goods that companies are running low on. Employers across greater Minnesota are missing another valuable resource: employees. The search for new recruits brought businesses from...
FARIBAULT, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Job seekers listing vaccination status on LinkedIn, resumes

It's important that job seekers use keywords to distinguish themselves from other applicants during their job hunt. That's why some job seekers are making sure employers know they're vaccinated against COVID-19 by mentioning it in their resumes and LinkedIn profiles, MarketWatch reported ​​Sept. 16. At the end of August, the...
MassLive.com

