Innovative methods to connect employers, job seekers must continue (Editorial)

What’s unique about your wellness program? How is wellness measured? We give wellness “points” for anything an employee submits as long as they can connect it to one of our wellness pillars. We use data from the risk assessment, biometric and other health information. We also evaluate insurance claims for trends in conditions and associated medications. How do you incentivize/encourage employee participation? Participants receive VEBA/HRA deposits for completing program requirements — $500 for routine health/dental check-ups, biometrics testing, etc.; $250 for other activities linked to our pillars — physical, intellectual, financial, social, environmental, emotional. What’s an example of a program or event that worked well? We retooled our annual Health & Safety Fair format to a conference-style event. Employees get the day to participate in workshops, lectures and demonstrations. The “emergency preparedness” theme covers more than disaster preparedness, including psychological self-care, healthy habits, financial planning, self-defense, being a good ally and other topics. Is a healthy workforce good for the bottom line? Besides driving lower insurance premiums, improving morale, etc., there’s something much bigger for us — we’re an electric and water utility and people depend on our vital services. We need to look after our own health and safety and ensure our families are well taken care of so we can take care of our community. Are there features you’d like to add? COVID-19 taught us about finding new ways to work. We’re adopting a mobile workforce philosophy. The first phase includes ongoing full-time and hybrid telecommuting. We plan to look for other distributed and mobile work opportunities. For example, how field personnel could provide services to customers without being tied to a central location for things like equipment and trucks.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO