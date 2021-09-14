CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Elhard missing: Body found in search for missing runner, Eden Prairie police report

By Mollie Mansfield
 8 days ago

A BODY has been found in the search for a missing runner who was last seen leaving his home on Monday.

Police confirmed that they located the body of an adult male who fits the description of Mike Elhard on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAIdA_0bvcxiUO00
Mike Elhard was reported missing on Monday Credit: Eden Prairie Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWTMn_0bvcxiUO00
Elhard was last seen leaving for a run Credit: Facebook

Cops said that an initial investigation does not indicate foul play, however, a full death investigation will be conducted.

A medical examiner is set to determine the cause of death and identify the body.

Elhard was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple Watch.

The 39-year-old from Minnesota was last seen leaving his house on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail.

The body was found just north of the trail, according to police.

Elhard's wife Kristi was the first to report him missing in a Facebook post on September 13, 2021.

"Please Share!! My husband Mike Elhard went out for a run this morning around 10:00 from our home in Eden Prairie, MN and he has not returned. He left on foot, he does not have his wallet or ID," her post read.

In less than 24 hours, her post gained more than 20,000 shares.

At around 9pm the same day, Elhard's wife sent out an update that said they had been approved to go out and serach for him in groups.

"We have approval to go out and search in groups. Please meet at the red tent in the parking lot of PAX Christi Church in Eden Prairie, MN at 10 p.m. At this time, family & friends are organizing this. Bring lights, reflective gear, rain gear, good shoes, etc. Your safety is very important to us," her post said.

In an update on Monday, his sister, Laura, said that "as of 2am, there are no updates on where my brother is."

Family members and locals were set to go on another search this morning for Elhard.

Eden Prairie
