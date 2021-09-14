Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. For the Biloxi River...including Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Loraine Road will begin to flood at 13 feet making driving hazardous. River Road near Three Rivers Road bridge will begin to flood.