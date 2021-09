An influential group of MPs has said that the Government must address fraudulent advertising for investment products in the upcoming Online Safety Bill.Mel Stride who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, said the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are engaging with most of the committee’s recommendations that came in the wake of a major investment scandal.But it is yet to see what ministers will do to stop investment companies issuing fraudulent ads online, many of which have in the past appeared at the top of search results for people looking where to put their money.Failed investment scheme London...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO