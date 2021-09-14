Brooklyn Real Estate Six Months Later: Three Sold, One Off the Market

This week, our look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Flatbush, Dyker Heights, Gowanus and Brooklyn Heights. How did they fare?. First up is a third-floor unit in a six-story Flatbush building. The apartment includes multiple exposures, a generous number of closets and a spacious layout. This one-bedroom unit still has its original layout with a walk-in closet at the entry and all rooms entered via a large foyer with a built-in niche and arched openings. There are wood floors in every room but the bathroom, and white walls and trim throughout. The track lighting in the living room may not be to everyone’s taste but there are two windows and room for dining. Building amenities include a live-in super, laundry room, package room, gym and additional play area. Maintenance for this unit is $715 a month. A former Co-op of the Day, it sold in July for $545,000, which was $20,000 above the asking price.