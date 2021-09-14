CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop Hill, IL

Bishop Hill to celebrate harvest with Jordbruksdagarna

geneseorepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, 2021. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children all over the village during the 49th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, and music are all free.

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Society
County
Henry County, IL
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvest Festival#Antique#Yord Brooks Dah Ga Na#Swedish#The Nordic Dancers#The Colony School#Bishop Hill Colony#The Prairie Arts Center#Patt Possum#More Children S Games#Corn Shelling#Sorghum Pressing#The Henry County Museum#The Colony Church#Colony School Colony Stew
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy