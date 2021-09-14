Bishop Hill to celebrate harvest with Jordbruksdagarna

Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, 2021. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children all over the village during the 49th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, and music are all free.