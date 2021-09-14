CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Activist investing is changing

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may imagine, activist investing, just like any activism, is about campaigning for change. This can be by an individual, a group of investors, or an organisation building a significant stake in a public company. Their shareholding gives them a voice to influence how the company is run, usually by getting seats on the board of directors. Then the activist investor can use their boardroom presence to push for change or apply pressure on the target company to follow through on specific commitments.

