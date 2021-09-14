Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be impassable with deep water on the east bridge approach.