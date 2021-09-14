Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large and battering waves, will build to 14 to 18 feet, with some occasionally larger waves, later this afternoon and continue tonight into Thursday. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Stay out of the water as swimming conditions will be life threatening even for the most inexperienced swimmers.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO