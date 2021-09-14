Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Iosco; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-22 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 pm.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-21 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Benzie; Charlevoix; Iosco; Leelanau; Manistee; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Alpena, Benzie, Iosco, Presque Isle, Manistee, Alcona and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Effective: 2021-09-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate to high risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Effective: 2021-09-22 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong north winds will develop today into tonight gusting to 40 mph or more over the open water of Lake Michigan. The largest waves in Western Lower Michigan will occur on the north side of Big and Little Sable Points and south of South Haven down the lakeshore. Waves in these locations may reach 10 feet. Dangerous conditions will exist for swimmers in most areas. Water temperatures have dipped to below 70 degrees in most areas so colder water is a concern for swimmers as well.
Effective: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate to high risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Effective: 2021-09-22 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Benzie; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Leelanau; Manistee; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Effective: 2021-09-22 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large and battering waves, will build to 14 to 18 feet, with some occasionally larger waves, later this afternoon and continue tonight into Thursday. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Stay out of the water as swimming conditions will be life threatening even for the most inexperienced swimmers.
Effective: 2021-09-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large and battering waves, building up to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon and continuing through tonight into early Thursday morning. These large waves combined with above average lake levels will result in beach erosion, extremely dangerous conditions at the lakefront, as well as minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 10 AM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. Portions of the Chicago lakefront bike path will likely become inundated and impassible. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
Effective: 2021-09-22 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water until waves subside. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers or boulders placed along the shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Effective: 2021-09-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Cameron County through 700 AM CDT At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boca Chica Beach to La Feria. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rancho Viejo, Los Indios, Southmost, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, Santa Maria, La Paloma, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville and Brownsville. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 13. US Highway 281 between mile markers 814 and 838. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
