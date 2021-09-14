CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Live-Action A3! Spring & Summer Film's Trailer Announces December 3 Opening

By Sep 13, 19:30
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official website for the live-action films based on the stage plays of Liber Entertainment's A3! male actor-training smartphone game revealed on Tuesday that the Mankai Movie A3! ~Spring & Summer~ film will open on December 3. The website also unveiled the film's full trailer and poster visual. The film...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

New Ghostwire: Tokyo Trailer Shows Off Antagonist And Wild Action For Spring Release

If you've been waiting for an update about Ghostwire Tokyo since its delay into 2022, you're in luck! At Sony's PlayStation showcase today, a new trailer debuted, and it's all kinds of eccentric and creepy as it shows the main character being tormented by a chilling antagonist. The dark figure professes, "People always decry the truth when forced to face it" and "The world rests on the precipice of transformation." He ends his speech by saying, "A new world will dawn!"
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Owen Wilson Will Star in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film

Last year, Disney confirmed that a brand new live-action film based on the Haunted Mansion is in the works and now we have confirmation that Owen Wilson (Loki, Wedding Crashers, Night at the Museum) will star in the movie!. Some of you are probably familiar with the 2003 live-action movie...
MOVIES
filmpulse.net

Fantasia 2021: IT’S A SUMMER FILM! Review

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers in the last four paragraphs!. Soshi Matsumoto’s It’s a Summer Film! functions as another entry in the ever-growing canon of contemporary Japanese films that effectively and affectionately act as love letters to cinema itself and the impassioned idealists who make them. Whereas other recent films that make filmmaking their theme, such as One Cut of the Dead and Red Post on Escher Street, paint film production as an an arduous uphill battle of setbacks and compromises that is ultimately worth it in the end, Matsumoto’s tale of a rogue high school cinema club cutely champions the raw motivating power of unabashed cinephilia as the special ingredient to filmmaking. Pairing an infectious feel-good ethos and laudatory view of the movie-making process, Matsumoto’s effervescent comedy about the production of an amateur samurai film is almost too charming to not appreciate.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihiko Aramaki
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: RELEASE DATE for the Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake Announced!

From Cruella to The Lion King, Disney has been making a LOT of live-action prequels and remakes of their animated classics!. Today, we got a release date for one of Disney’s upcoming live-action offerings!. The film is set to star Halle Bailey from Freeform’s Grownish and the R&B duo Chloe...
MOVIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer drops ahead of December release

Fans eagerly awaiting the fourth installment of the “The Matrix” franchise can finally plug into the trailer. Warner Bros. officially released the trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” on Thursday. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, with Carrie-Annie Moss reprising her role as Trinity. Laurence Fishburn, who played Morpheus, and Hugo Weaving,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#Anime Series#The First Film#Action Films#Spring Summer Film#Liber Entertainment#The Mankai Movie A3#Spring Summer#The Spring Summer#The Mankai Stage#Cybird
The Independent

Action RPG Asterigos announced with official PlayStation trailer

Taiwan-based developer Acme Gamestudio has announced Asterigos, an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Taking place in a city complex inspired by both ancient Greece and Rome, players will be able to customise their style of combat as they battle through enemies. The game sees protagonist...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

She-Ra Fans React to Amazon's Live-Action Series Announcement

It looks like we'll be seeing Adora and the Princesses of Power again soon but in a new format. It has been confirmed that She-Ra is getting her own live-action series at Amazon Prime and fans can't stop talking about the upcoming project. Variety confirms that a live-action series is...
TV SERIES
hilltopviewsonline.com

Pixar’s new film “Luca” is an exciting summer coming-of-age film

In a fantastical world where sea creatures exist just below the ocean’s surface, we meet our protagonist and namesake Luca Paguro, a lively yet skittish fellow who dreams of exploring the environment around him, if not for the limitations of his appearance and strict surveillance of his parents that keep him grounded to his blue and green-hued aquatic village.
MOVIES
geekspin

Will there be a sequel to The Little Mermaid live-action film?

Disney’s highly anticipated The Little Mermaid live-action movie won’t be hitting theaters until 2023, but a new production grid suggests that the studio is already considering a sequel. Though The Little Mermaid is expected to be a box office hit, a grid listing The Little Mermaid 2 doesn’t mean that...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Movies
Anime News Network

Val x Love's Ryōsuke Asakura Launches New Manga on December 2

Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai harem romcom series focuses on younger brother, 3 older sisters. This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryōsuke Asakura is launching a new manga titled Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai (I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) in the magazine's first 2022 issue on December 2. The magazine teases the manga as a reincarnation harem romantic comedy involving a younger brother and older sisters. The manga centers on Yamada, a former freelance detective who reincarnates as the younger brother of three big-breasted older sisters.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Cool Trailer for Netflix's Fantasy Anime Film BRIGHT: SAMURAI SOUL

Remember Netflix’s fantasy cop movie Bright with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton? Well, there’s a new samurai anime film coming out titled Bright: Samurai Soul which is set in that same universe. However, this story is set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the start of the Meiji Period.
COMICS
treblezine.com

The Armed announce concert film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple

The Armed have announced their first feature film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple. The narrative-driven concert film is directed by Tony Wolski and begins digital screenings on October 15. A press release describes the film as “a stunningly-filmed cinematic document of live performances taking place within the opulent chapels, imposing asylum rooms, full-size indoor handball courts, halls (and more) of the mysterious Masonic Temple of Detroit; a 550,000 square foot fortress in the heart of the city.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Action Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

In shocking news that you’d never have seen coming in a million years, Netflix’s hot new action movie has managed to grab the number one spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours of premiering. We are of course lying with that opening statement, and it’s become par for the course to see the streaming service’s latest splashy offering draw in a huge audience on day one; the real question is how long Kate can stay there.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action 'Will I Be Single Forever?' Film's Teaser Highlights 4 Women's Pursuit of Happiness

The official website for the live-action film of Mari Okazaki's Will I Be Single Forever? (Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori?) manga posted a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The teaser highlights the film's main characters — the single writer Mami, the single real-estate agent Yukino, the unemployed Miho seeking a well-off husband, and the Instagram-posting housewife Ayaka — as they pursue happiness in their own unique ways.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy