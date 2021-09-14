Live-Action A3! Spring & Summer Film's Trailer Announces December 3 Opening

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers in the last four paragraphs!. Soshi Matsumoto’s It’s a Summer Film! functions as another entry in the ever-growing canon of contemporary Japanese films that effectively and affectionately act as love letters to cinema itself and the impassioned idealists who make them. Whereas other recent films that make filmmaking their theme, such as One Cut of the Dead and Red Post on Escher Street, paint film production as an an arduous uphill battle of setbacks and compromises that is ultimately worth it in the end, Matsumoto’s tale of a rogue high school cinema club cutely champions the raw motivating power of unabashed cinephilia as the special ingredient to filmmaking. Pairing an infectious feel-good ethos and laudatory view of the movie-making process, Matsumoto’s effervescent comedy about the production of an amateur samurai film is almost too charming to not appreciate.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO