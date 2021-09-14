CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Police seek witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on highway in East Hartford

By Tara O'Neill
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HARTFORD — A Hartford woman was killed when she was hit by a driver on Interstate 84 Monday night, according to a report from Connecticut State Police. Shortly before 8 p.m., a Rhode Island woman was driving on Interstate 84 east near the Exit 59 off ramp in the left-center lane of five when she hit a pedestrian who state police said was “walking in the travel portion of the highway.”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Macron to send envoy back to US, France says after Biden call

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will send his ambassador back to the United States next week after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, the two sides said on Wednesday. Last week, France...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Traffic
City
East Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
East Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
East Hartford, CT
Traffic
State
Rhode Island State
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Trooper First#Troop H
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy