Police seek witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on highway in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford woman was killed when she was hit by a driver on Interstate 84 Monday night, according to a report from Connecticut State Police. Shortly before 8 p.m., a Rhode Island woman was driving on Interstate 84 east near the Exit 59 off ramp in the left-center lane of five when she hit a pedestrian who state police said was “walking in the travel portion of the highway.”www.middletownpress.com
