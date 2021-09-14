Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Stennis Space Center, Mcneil, Pearlington, Kiln, Bush, Shoreline Park and Slidell Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.