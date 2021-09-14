CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas’s New Track Takes It Right Down I-10 Into Lake Charles

By Mike Soileau
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we sit here on this Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane overnight and made landfall in Texas. Since then, Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical storm and has slowed down to a crawl basically starting to stall out. The new track however has shifted more...

