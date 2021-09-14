CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Disney+ Premier Access Experiment Is Over, Disney Movies Will Be Exclusive To Theaters Now

By Alexander Maxham
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany didn’t expect this to last long, but Disney+ Premier Access is now over. With the remaining Disney movies coming out in 2021 being exclusive to theaters. Movies will be available in theaters first, and then come to Disney+ a bit later on. Movies are expected to be available on Disney+ roughly 45 days after they leave theaters. The remainder of 2021 has a few Disney movies coming, including Ron’s Gone Wrong, Marvel’s Eternals, The King’s Man, The Last Duel, and the new West Side Story.

