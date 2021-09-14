CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Here's What Could Help Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Aluminum (ACH) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Zogenix (ZGNX) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Zogenix ZGNX shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $15.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.1% gain over the past four weeks. The company's progress with pipeline candidates...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Apria (APR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panl#Ipo#Pangaea Logistics#Eps#Zacks Premium Screens#The Zacks Research Wizard#Xpev#Zacks Hottest Tech#Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur

Sail Through Market Volatility With These 4 Low-Beta Stocks

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out at a healthy pace, making scope for more people to socialize and attend office. Despite this, markets have become volatile since concerns over the spillover effects from China’s property market are gripping investors. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) for Now

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED is gaining from product development and strength in the U.S. Spine business. The company ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company’s new surgical milestone for ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation system buoys optimism. However, headwinds from Japan partially hampered the international spinal implant business. Escalating costs and stiff competition do not bode well either.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry is benefiting from rise in semiconductor capital expenditure despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Optimism over the vaccine rollout is anticipated to aid the prospects of industry participants. Increasing spending on advanced technologies bodes well for industry participants like KLA Corp KLAC, Carrier Global CARR and Flex FLEX. Continuing investments on data-center, high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G end-markets are key catalysts. Fab expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China as well as higher spending on memory equipment is expected to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
Entrepreneur

Is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZZ. This is because this security in the Transportation - Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Uber Technologies (UBER) a Stock to Watch

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Recent Price Trend in First Financial (FFNW) is Your Friend, Here's Why

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Recent Price Trend in Global Ship Lease (GSL) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Recent Price Trend in James Hardie (JHX) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Believe in Relative Price Strength? Here Are 5 Stocks to Buy

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s important to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers, or an appropriate benchmark. If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why You Can (and Should) Buy Kroger Stock Now, Despite a Price Plunge

James Brumley is former stockbroker with a large Wall Street firm, and a former trading analyst for a small, options-based newsletter. After twenty years of professional experience in and around the market, his approach is one that combines fundamentals, sentiment, and common sense. It's also an approach that respects this John Keynes reality: The market isn't always rational.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Pick Pangaea Logistics Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Tuesday?

CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) stock is higher by 24.03% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment uses short term technical analysis to gauge whether a stock is desired by investors. As a technical indicator, it focuses on recent trends as opposed to the long term health of the underlying company. Updates for the company such as a earnings release can move the stock away from current trends. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Tuesday?

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stock has risen 3.32% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy