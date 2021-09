Paul Pogba has been impressed with Manchester United's start to the season and is now understood to be leaning towards signing a new contract at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his current deal, and while he has always been open to penning an extension, he has previously made it clear to those around him that he is prepared to delay talks to consider all his options.

