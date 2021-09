Criticism. Hard enough to take, but when it comes from those you love, it’s like a punch in the gut. It was in response to the vaccination column. Was I too harsh?. When I wrote about the implications of not being vaccinated, there had been more coronavirus deaths. Online articles, newspaper articles and the evening news told of the consequences of having a hospital full of coronavirus patients, leaving little room for patients who need other treatment. There were many reports about the shortage of nurses and how even in our local hospital the nurses must put in overtime.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO