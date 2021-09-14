Silver Minings: Coors Light is set to honor Tom Flores in his hometown
Coors Light and Tom Flores’ hometown of Sanger, California, are planning a special day for the former Raiders’ and recent Hall of Fame inductee. The beer company — which featured Flores in a commercial earlier this year to push his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy — and the Sanger Chamber of Commerce are hosting a homecoming celebration in honor of Flores this Saturday. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and will fittingly be held at Tom Flores Stadium.www.silverandblackpride.com
