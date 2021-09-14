CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Silver Minings: Coors Light is set to honor Tom Flores in his hometown

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoors Light and Tom Flores’ hometown of Sanger, California, are planning a special day for the former Raiders’ and recent Hall of Fame inductee. The beer company — which featured Flores in a commercial earlier this year to push his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy — and the Sanger Chamber of Commerce are hosting a homecoming celebration in honor of Flores this Saturday. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and will fittingly be held at Tom Flores Stadium.

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders legends Tom Flores, Charles Woodson to receive HOF rings this season

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following their enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this past summer, the celebration continues for a pair of Raiders legends this season. This year's enshrinees Tom Flores and Charles Woodson will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a...
NFL
yourcentralvalley.com

Welcome home celebration in Sanger for Tom Flores

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce will be welcoming Tom Flores back to the city Saturday. The welcome home celebration will take place on Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The celebration will have a ribbon-cutting for Tom Flores Blvd and a mural unveiling.
NFL
sjvsun.com

NFL Hall-of-Famer Tom Flores gets Gold Jacket homecoming in Sanger

Tom Flores, the Raiders great and freshly-minted inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming home. Flores, a Sanger native whose rise into professional football was filled with a number of firsts: first Mexican quarterback to win a Super Bowl and first minority NFL head coach. He’s also...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NFL

Latin Heritage Month: Tom Flores

Known as the "Iceman" for his calm and stoic demeanor on the sideline and in the locker room, Tom Flores was a trailblazer in professional football. A Latino fan once told him that his father cried when Flores won his first Super Bowl. When Flores asked why, the man replied, "Because you are one of us." When he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, that honor marked the end of a journey that began as a child in the grape fields of Central California and culminated in Flores receiving the highest honor the sport can bestow.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Light#American Football#Raiders#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Fresno City College#University Of The Pacific#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
SLAM

Jalen Green Holds His First JG4 Basketball Camp in His Hometown

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green held his first JG4 basketball camp this past Saturday in his hometown of Fresno, California. Hundreds of kids ranging from Kindergarten to Grade 8 were in attendance at the camp, which was held at Clovis North. They got the chance to learn basketball skills and were gifted with adidas apparel.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy