Silver Minings: Coors Light is set to honor Tom Flores in his hometown

Known as the "Iceman" for his calm and stoic demeanor on the sideline and in the locker room, Tom Flores was a trailblazer in professional football. A Latino fan once told him that his father cried when Flores won his first Super Bowl. When Flores asked why, the man replied, "Because you are one of us." When he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, that honor marked the end of a journey that began as a child in the grape fields of Central California and culminated in Flores receiving the highest honor the sport can bestow.

