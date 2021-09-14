CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala?

By Joanne Kavanagh
EVERY year Kim Kardashian tries to out do her previous outfit for the Met Gala - and 2021 was no different.

The reality queen, 40, rocked an all black leather look on the red carpet, complete with a face mask which covered her whole face - and so did her date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMEoP_0bvcur5400
Fans thought Kim's Met Gala date was ex Kanye when it was really Demna Gvasalia Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who was Kim Kardashian with at the Met Gala?

Kim was joined by Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia in matching full-body black outfits for her 2021 Met Gala debut.

The reality star paired a skin-tight black tee-shirt dress with matching gloves, leggings that stretched over pointed-toe heels, and a mask that covered her entire face, flowing back into a magnificent train.

The Balenciaga designer joined his muse in a black hoodie, fully-covered face mask, black pants, and slippers as the two embodied the fashion statement.

There was much speculation that the masked man was in fact Kim's ex-husband Kanye West, however an E! News insider squashed the rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DKss_0bvcur5400
Kim's dominatrix style outfit certainly caught people's attention Credit: Splash

Who designed Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit?

The outfit was actually designed by her date Demna.

It is part of the Balenciaga collection which has been showcased at Yeezy's Donda Listening Parties.

In fact, Kim has been seen out A LOT wearing clothes from the fashion label and is seen as the brand's muse.

Are Kim and Kanye back together?

Following their very public united front, fans have been speculating they will get back together - but neither party has confirmed this.

Kim and Kanye went through a public divorce after reports of them filing came out in February 2021.

Met Gala 2021 live blog for the very latest news and updates...

Despite, the rapper unfollowing his ex on Instagram six months after the divorce filing, she has continued to demonstrate public support for the rapper.

Kim and her four shared children with the rapper appeared at Kanye's multiple listening parties for his highly anticipated Donda album release.

The Donda album features songs which allude to the rapper cheating on Kim while the two were still together.

