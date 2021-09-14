Ex-con accused of killing teen girl in Isabella County found competent for trial

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – The FBI has arrested an individual suspected if placing explosive devices outside two Northern Michigan cellphone stores. Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Division said in a statement released Tuesday that officers from several agencies have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person who is accused of planting the bombs outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 16.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO