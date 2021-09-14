Ex-con accused of killing teen girl in Isabella County found competent for trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An ex-con accused of killing a 13-year-old girl during a nearly two-day rampage has been found psychologically fit for trial. Isabella County Judge Sara Spencer-Noggel on Friday, Sept. 10, ruled that Isaiah G. “Zeek” Gardenhire, 40, is mentally competent to participate in future court proceedings. Spencer-Noggel based her findings on reports from staff at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.www.mlive.com
