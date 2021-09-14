CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Ex-con accused of killing teen girl in Isabella County found competent for trial

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 7 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An ex-con accused of killing a 13-year-old girl during a nearly two-day rampage has been found psychologically fit for trial. Isabella County Judge Sara Spencer-Noggel on Friday, Sept. 10, ruled that Isaiah G. “Zeek” Gardenhire, 40, is mentally competent to participate in future court proceedings. Spencer-Noggel based her findings on reports from staff at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.

MLive

Man, 20, sentenced to life in prison for killing recent high school graduate in Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a recent high school graduate. Jainautica Alese-Jon Watkins, 20, was sentenced Sept. 16 before Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette Smedley to life in prison for first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 30 months to five years for carrying a concealed weapon and two years on a felony firearms charge.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man hogtied two women, kept them in trunk as he drove around for days, prosecution says

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with kidnapping two women, tying them up, and placing them in a car trunk as he drove them around for several days. Saginaw County District Judge Terry L. Clark on Tuesday, Sept. 21, arraigned 33-year-old Chad E. Bryant on two counts of kidnapping and single counts of first-degree home invasion, felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and possession of methamphetamine. Kidnapping is a life offense.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man arrested in Flint Township after woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A 20-year-old woman suffered a minor injury after she was shot in Flint Monday evening, according to police. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Court Street, between Vernon and Lafayette Street, to a report of an altercation the evening of Monday, Sept. 20, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspect in Jackson bank robbery turns himself in, police say

JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a Jackson bank robbery has turned himself over to police, officials say. Jermaine Jones, 49, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 22, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt. He is expected to be arraigned later today in the 12th District Court, Hitt said.
JACKSON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

FBI arrests person accused of planting bombs outside Northern Michigan cellphone stores

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – The FBI has arrested an individual suspected if placing explosive devices outside two Northern Michigan cellphone stores. Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Division said in a statement released Tuesday that officers from several agencies have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person who is accused of planting the bombs outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 16.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Suspects in Burton bank robbery arrested

BURTON, MI -- A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon robbery of a Burton Chase Bank. Officers with the Burton Police Department were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, for a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank location in the 1200 block of Belsay Road.
BURTON, MI
MLive

17-year-old Lansing teen dies following shooting

LANSING, MI -- A 17-year-old Lansing teen has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot on Hunters Ridge Dr. According to WILX-10, the Lansing Police Department received a call around 2:37 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Hunter’s Ridge. As police were responding,...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Gabby Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, the FBI said Tuesday.
NORTH PORT, FL
MLive

Stray bullets hit daycare when gunfire erupts during child custody exchange

SOUTHFIELD, MI – Two bullets went through a childcare center window when gunfire erupted during a child custody exchange Monday morning in Southfield, WXYZ Detroit reports. Southfield Police officers responded around 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, to reports of shots fired at Sapphire Apartments. The incident stemmed from a child custody exchange and dispute between the child’s father and the mother’s boyfriend. Shots were fired as one of the men followed the other in their vehicles.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

ATV crash kills 29-year-old man in Eaton County, police say

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A 29-year-old man died in an ATV crash Saturday night. Tyler Murphy, of Williamston, was killed late Sept. 18 in a crash near the 4000 block of East St. Joe Highway in Oneida Township, northern Eaton County, police said. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office,...
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

