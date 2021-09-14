PUBG Global Championship 2021 Begins Nov. 19
The PUBG Global Championship will be a LAN/Online hybrid tournament, set to begin later this year on Nov. 19. This year has continued to hit esports pretty hard, with the continuing problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic making tournaments logistically difficult. PUBG Eports has been no exception to this, having previously hosted the PGI.S as a LAN/Online hybrid tournament. Now, the PUBG Esports Team has announced that the same set-up will be occurring for the PUBG Global Championship.www.dbltap.com
