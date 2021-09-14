CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lost 17th Century Baroque Masterpiece Was Uncovered in Westchester

By Dave Zucker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iona college professor identified an Italian Dandini that had been missing for more than 50 years — hanging in a Westchester County church. It’s something out of The Da Vinci Code, albeit with fewer conspiracies (and, arguably, better writing): a local professor specializing in the works of the old masters is swept into an international affair after identifying a long-lost masterpiece hiding in plain sight.

