A Lost 17th Century Baroque Masterpiece Was Uncovered in Westchester
An Iona college professor identified an Italian Dandini that had been missing for more than 50 years — hanging in a Westchester County church. It’s something out of The Da Vinci Code, albeit with fewer conspiracies (and, arguably, better writing): a local professor specializing in the works of the old masters is swept into an international affair after identifying a long-lost masterpiece hiding in plain sight.westchestermagazine.com
