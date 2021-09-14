CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jedrick Wills playfully mocks PFF's offensive line grading

By Jeff Risdon
 8 days ago
Pro Football Focus has made a business of evaluating every player on every play and producing grades from the results. The PFF grades are always interesting to look at, and they provide an outside view on how a player performed relative to the rest of the players at his position around the league.

Alas, many players balk at the PFF grades. It’s especially true of offensive linemen, who get frustrated at how their performances are evaluated. Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills is one of them, and he had some fun at PFF’s expense.

Wills coopted a social media video meme and took a playful swipe at PFF and its treatment of offensive linemen,

For the record, Wills earned a grade of 72.8 from PFF in Week 1 before he departed with an injury that thankfully is not considered serious.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

